Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 29,090,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FYBR stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,846. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $30.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 500.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Read Our Latest Report on FYBR

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.