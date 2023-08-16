Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Fuji Electric Price Performance
Shares of FELTY stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,755. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. Fuji Electric has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $11.97.
Fuji Electric Company Profile
