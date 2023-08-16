Fusion Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fusion Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 4.6% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $859,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $550.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,177. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $552.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $522.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $462.53 and a 200-day moving average of $402.05.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 919,195 shares of company stock worth $446,382,387. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

