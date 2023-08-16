Fusion Capital LLC Has $250,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $287.57. The company had a trading volume of 263,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,671. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

