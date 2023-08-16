Fusion Capital LLC Takes $202,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $114.41. The company had a trading volume of 874,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438,347. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

