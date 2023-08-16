FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Fiera Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Fiera Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$6.61 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$10.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$552.73 million, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 452.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiera Capital

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Stock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total transaction of C$25,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$286.65. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiera Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 22.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 170.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 196.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading

