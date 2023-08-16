FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Decreased by Cormark

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

PBL opened at C$26.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.33. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of C$15.77 and a 52-week high of C$27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$709.88 million, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. Corporate insiders own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

