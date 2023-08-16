FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vaxcyte, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.05) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.15). The consensus estimate for Vaxcyte’s current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.59) EPS.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PCVX. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

PCVX stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $68,185,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $2,877,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in Vaxcyte by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 172,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

