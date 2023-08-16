FY2024 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for goeasy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $15.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.58. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $13.98 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GSY. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$136.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$156.14.

Shares of GSY opened at C$131.79 on Monday. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$87.00 and a twelve month high of C$142.12. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 34.61, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$118.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$112.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

