G999 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,347.31 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, G999 has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $3,347.31 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

