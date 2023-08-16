Gala Price Hits $0.0218 on Top Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Gala has a market capitalization of $552.40 million and approximately $70.66 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gala Token Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 25,328,961,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,365,823,243 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

