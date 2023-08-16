Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Bought by Strategic Vision Investment Ltd

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd raised its holdings in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) by 218.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,633,520 shares during the period. Gaotu Techedu accounts for about 5.4% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd owned 2.06% of Gaotu Techedu worth $22,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOTU. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GOTU traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,088. The stock has a market cap of $770.86 million, a P/E ratio of 74.27 and a beta of -0.59. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.39%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

