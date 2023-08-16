Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Short Interest Down 26.7% in July

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter worth $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 301.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE GOTU traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $3.06. 1,474,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,227. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. Gaotu Techedu has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $794.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52 and a beta of -0.59.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

