GDS Wealth Management Acquires 1,104 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.33. 552,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,687. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.42. The firm has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

