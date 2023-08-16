GDS Wealth Management Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GDS Wealth Management lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $287.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.05 and a 200-day moving average of $283.78. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

