GDS Wealth Management Has $525,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

GDS Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.89. The stock had a trading volume of 728,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,572. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.07. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $99.53.
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
