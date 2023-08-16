GDS Wealth Management Has $8.01 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.4% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after buying an additional 306,664 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 601,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,883,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 43.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,025 shares of company stock worth $13,629,195 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,737. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day moving average is $84.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $102.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.