GDS Wealth Management Increases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.3 %

NXPI stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,877. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.76 and its 200-day moving average is $187.48.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. UBS Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

