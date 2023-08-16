GDS Wealth Management Purchases 2,718 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of LHX traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $183.54. 206,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,667. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10.
L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 108.57%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.85.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
