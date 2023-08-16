GDS Wealth Management Sells 17,381 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

GDS Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,381 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.2% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,713,000 after acquiring an additional 218,684 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,253,000 after acquiring an additional 50,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $579,605,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,828 shares of company stock worth $10,590,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $114.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $117.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.14.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

