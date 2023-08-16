GDS Wealth Management Sells 288 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

GDS Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after buying an additional 5,444,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MetLife by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $444,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $234,761,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.90. 803,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

