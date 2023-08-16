GDS Wealth Management Sells 52 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GDS Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $445.71. 298,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,458. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $456.31 and a 200 day moving average of $465.20.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

