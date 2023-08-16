Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.40

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.40 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 245881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.23 ($0.23).

Gem Diamonds Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of £22.19 million, a P/E ratio of 269.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.14.

About Gem Diamonds

(Get Free Report)

Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.