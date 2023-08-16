General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 19,627 shares.The stock last traded at $41.32 and had previously closed at $41.15.

General American Investors Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79.

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 626,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $13,852,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

