Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Down 7.8% in July

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,200 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 537,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Genesco Stock Performance

Shares of GCO opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. Genesco has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $66.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $367.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.49). Genesco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genesco will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genesco

In related news, CEO Mimi Eckel Vaughn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,311,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen acquired 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,833.95. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 42,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,737.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mimi Eckel Vaughn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $188,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 334,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,311,300.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,447 shares of company stock valued at $572,170. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Genesco by 1,447.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 295,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,543 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,009,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 229,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 124,690 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 527.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 136,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 114,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after buying an additional 114,053 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

