Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Update

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Genesis Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. 536,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 229.25 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Genesis Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $46,850.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $46,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 68.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,771,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,346,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after acquiring an additional 879,674 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,265,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,070,000 after acquiring an additional 709,095 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,399,000 after acquiring an additional 690,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,331,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 665,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GEL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Genesis Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

