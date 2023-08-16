Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Innovis Asset Management LLC

Innovis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,664,000 after buying an additional 205,421 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $510,693,000 after buying an additional 235,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,370,000 after buying an additional 56,335 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,185,000 after buying an additional 297,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GPC stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,269. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.66. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $145.30 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

