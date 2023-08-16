Genuit Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4.10 (LON:GEN)

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Genuit Group Stock Performance

Shares of Genuit Group stock opened at GBX 306.25 ($3.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £763.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2,036.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48. Genuit Group has a 12 month low of GBX 244 ($3.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 424.50 ($5.39). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 307.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 302.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.07) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

About Genuit Group

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

