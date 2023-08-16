GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Down 5.2%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 90,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 159,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPRK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th.
GeoPark Stock Performance
GeoPark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.35%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
