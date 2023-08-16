Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Gerdau by 30.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 769,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 180,357 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gerdau by 53.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,237,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 430,046 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 4.7% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 115,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 5.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the period. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0878 per share. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

