Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.87. 615,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,934,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Geron Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 84.19% and a negative net margin of 38,007.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Geron by 117.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Geron during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

