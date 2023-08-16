Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 30,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98.0% during the first quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $3,681,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 28.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,251,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,719,000 after buying an additional 931,921 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GILD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.93. 2,287,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,800,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

