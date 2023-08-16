GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 8,190,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,313,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 294,480 shares of company stock worth $15,320,459. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

GitLab Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92. GitLab has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $68.62.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

