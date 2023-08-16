Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.31

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $5.13. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 10,095 shares.

Global Blue Group Trading Up 4.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.12 million during the quarter. Global Blue Group had a negative return on equity of 297.42% and a negative net margin of 8.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

