Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.86

Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.85, with a volume of 8248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.
Global Industrial Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02.
Global Industrial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Industrial
About Global Industrial
Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.
