Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.86

Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.85, with a volume of 8248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

Global Industrial Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Industrial

About Global Industrial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global Industrial by 81.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 87.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

