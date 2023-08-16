Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Short Interest Update

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,600 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 287,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 989,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Global Tech Industries Group Price Performance
GTII stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. 847,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,759. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. Global Tech Industries Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $8.97.
About Global Tech Industries Group
