Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Trading Down 2.1%

Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19. 139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Global X China Innovation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88.

Global X China Innovation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Global X China Innovation ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X China Innovation ETF

Global X China Innovation ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X China Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X China Innovation ETF ( NASDAQ:KEJI Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 11.70% of Global X China Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Global X China Innovation ETF (KEJI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests primarily in companies that have economic ties to China and are identified as related to disruptive innovation. KEJI was launched on Feb 22, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

