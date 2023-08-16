Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Stake Decreased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA URA traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $21.98. 684,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,321. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

