GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.19.

GFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $46.52 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 116,813 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6,128.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 417,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after acquiring an additional 410,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

