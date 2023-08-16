Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Update

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Investec downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of Gold Fields stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. 2,792,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,405,990. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 48.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,056,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,847 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

