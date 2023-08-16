Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,886,600 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 2,631,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,622.0 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELKMF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gold Road Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gold Road Resources in a report on Monday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ELKMF opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. Gold Road Resources has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.32.

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company also controls 100% of tenements covering 3,250 square kilometers across Yamarna.

