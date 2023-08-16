Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Short Interest Update

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 956,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. 128,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.79 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.88. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Gold Royalty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.85 target price on the stock. National Bankshares set a $2.85 target price on shares of Gold Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

