Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 116500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Golden Tag Resources Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.21.

About Golden Tag Resources

(Get Free Report)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Tag Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Tag Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.