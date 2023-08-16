GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.65

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 333203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPRO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GoPro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

GoPro Stock Performance

Insider Activity at GoPro

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $54,306.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 355,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 566.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 152,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 129,633 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

