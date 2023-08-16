Grand Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,282 Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 258,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ YTEN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. 402,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

