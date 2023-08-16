Grand Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Grand Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.22. 1,418,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,445. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $50.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.71.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0816 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

