Grand Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,080 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Grand Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 69,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 27,284 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after buying an additional 493,575 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 696,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,422,000 after buying an additional 460,999 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,296. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.