Grand Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Grand Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,673,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,785 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,439,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,161,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,275 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,821,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,788 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 140,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $36.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.