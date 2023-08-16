Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Saturday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of GECCO opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

