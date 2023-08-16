Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Saturday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026’s previous dividend of $0.36.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
Shares of GECCO opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile
