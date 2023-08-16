Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 393,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,624,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Textainer Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,755,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after buying an additional 451,012 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Textainer Group by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 172,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Textainer Group by 374.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 113,900 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Textainer Group by 92.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 96,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Textainer Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after buying an additional 95,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Price Performance

Textainer Group stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.68 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

